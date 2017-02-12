Sapio aims to match users to others with similar intelligence and interests

MANILA, Philippines – Users of dating and hookup apps like Tinder and OKCupid may want to take their chances by investing time and honest answers in a new dating app called Sapio.

Sapio aims to match users or lead people to good matches by letting people look for others with a complementary personality.

Sapio does this at the onset by asking users to, over time, fill out 300 open-ended questions that help establish intelligence, conversational ability, and shared interests.

The questions are perhaps the most interesting part of the app, as they will ask all sorts of questions to gauge your personality. For instance, questions can range from "What do you take pride in?" to "If you were supreme ruler of the world, what laws would you pass?"

By answering more questions, the app will try to find matches for you who have similar interests or a similar personality type. If you match with someone, you can chat using the app and enjoy the benefits of having some ready conversation starters – your shared interests – to get things going.

Sapio also has the same bells and whistles of most dating apps, such as the ability to swipe left or right to like or ignore a fellow user, filtering mechanics to whittle down search results, and chat functionality (which has to be mutually accepted by two users before being usable).

Kristin Tynski, co-founder of Sapio, explained in an interview with the Huffington Post: "Sapiosexuals can't be simply defined as people who are only attracted to the highly intelligent. They're attracted to someone based on a matching level of intelligence, interests, conversation, drive, sense of humor."

She added, "For many, defining oneself as sapiosexual has become statement against the current status quo of hookup culture and superficiality, where looks are prized above all else."

Hopefully, the app will be able to propel similarly-minded people toward good conversation, a date, and perhaps even love.

Sapio is available on Android and iOS. – Rappler.com