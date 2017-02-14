Hater wants to make 'serious online dating more approachable by replacing cumbersome surveys and bios with a fun, alternative way to express your personality'

MANILA, Philippines – If Sapio was the dating app that aimed to bring together like-minded intellectuals, Hater may very well be the dating app that brings love through shared dislike.

Launched on February 8, the dating app, which is live on iOS and in development for Android devices, says it wants to make "serious online dating more approachable by replacing cumbersome surveys and bios with a fun, alternative way to express your personality."

In this case, people are given a series of topics, which they can then swipe up, down, left, or right to express levels of support or disdain for it. They can also tap to show neutrality towards the topic, with available things to hate or like ranging from everything to "Donald Trump" to "Butt Selfies."

According to a discussion with the team behind Hater on Reddit, hate and dislike are generally given greater weight than like and loves.

While you could presumably match with someone with the similar positive interests, there's also a good likelihood you both hate something equally, making for an appealing, if strange conversation starter.

While the app does kind of advocate finding mutual love through shared hate, it does take care to be respectful. While you can hate a politician or a butt selfie, topics on the app wil exclude discriminatory topics, or topics that cross the line into hate speech.

