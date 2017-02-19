PlayStation RPG 'Tales of Berseria' features a cooking mini-game. We whip up one of the in-game recipes in real life

MANILA, Philippines – An amazing JRPG just came our way with the release of Namco Bandai's Tales of Berseria – a game about demons, revenge, the nature of hatred and despair...and cooking? (Read: 'Tales of Berseria' review: A step in the right direction)

Yes, like any good JRPG worth its salt, it simply must have a mini-game that has you gathering ingredients and mixing them up whether through cooking, item crafting or alchemy. Most of the time though, the experience remains a digital one.

Not with Berseria though. Publisher Namco Bandai sent us a recipe for heroine Velvet's mouthwatering quiche, a type of meat pie, which we excitedly whipped up ASAP. Watch our video above! – Rappler.com