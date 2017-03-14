This week, we're taking you on a journey to Earth in the far distant future where robots roam and androids battle

We're taking back the earth with the help of an army of androids!

Join Rappler Gaming League's Nadine Pacis and Victor Barreiro Jr as they attempt to take on platoons of robotic monstrosities and make their way to the first boss of NieR: Automata's opening chapter.

Not only will you get to see some slick hack-and-slash action from the android 2B; you'll also get to see some fancy twin-stick flying and bullet hell dodging! Let's begin!

