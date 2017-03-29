Tech's worst kept secret is finally unveiled at the Lincoln Center in New York. Watch it here on Rappler live!

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean tech giant Samsung officially unveils their newest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S8, at the Samsung Unpacked event. The event is held at the Lincoln Center in New York, USA but will be livestreamed globally.

The Galaxy S8 is the follow-up to the successful Galaxy S7. Watch here live as we find out the specs and features of the premium new device. Livestream begins at 11 pm, March 29, Wednesday, Manila time.

– Rappler.com