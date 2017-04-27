OG might have the best chance of taking home the $1 million grand prize

(UPDATED) The Kiev Major's Main Event is underway as 16 teams from all over the globe – including the Philippines' TNC – battle it out for Dota 2 supremacy and the chance to take home $1 million. You have your bets. We have ours as you can see in our illustration above. Which picks do you agree with and which ones do you think will turn out in the opposite manner? (Read: PH team TNC defeats North American powerhouse Digital Chaos)

Make a comment or to see why we made these picks, read our quick explanations below.

1ST ROUND

IG v mousesports

Pick: IG

We pick IG because of the performance shown by "burning" and "boboka" from the group stage. Burning has been unstoppable with his AntiMage and boboka’s been showing tremendous style in supporting the team and rotation.

Liquid v Newbee

Pick: Liquid



This is a tough prediction to make since they’re both great teams. The match-ups between "Miracle" and "Sccc" is very exciting but we like how Miracle handles the mid-lane. We’ll pick Matumbaman over Uuu9.

DC v VG.J

Pick: VGJ

The performance of Abed from the group stage was, in a word, unstoppable with his Shadow Fiend against TNC – even if he fell short in the last 2 games. His Shadow Fiend performance is remarkable but VGJ will win due to their discipline in the game.

VP v IGV

Pick: VP

This will also be a close fight but VP will stand out due to their consistency in the game over IGV. What’s lacking about IGV is maintaining the pace of the game and handling late-game situations.

TNC v Faceless

Pick: TNC

Both are Southeast Asian powerhouses. Very close game for these teams. But based on the performance from the group stage, TNC is just too tremendous an opponent for Faceless to handle. They’ve matured enough and developed discipline.

OG v Team Random

Pick: OG

OG wins because of their consistency not just in the group stage but also in the past tournaments they've had. They won the Boston Major and was 1st runner up in Dota 2 Asia Championships.

Team Random is struggling winning games right now and OG can take advantage.

ThunderBirds v EG

Pick: EG

Both are great teams but EG will win since they have team chemistry. EG has also proven that they are a tough team to beat. ThunderBirds also consists of great individual players but team-wise, EG has the edge.

Secret v SG

Pick: Secret

Secret will win because of their veteran experience over SG Esports. With "MidOne" playing a great game, they got to be the top seed in the group stage.

QUARTER FINALS

IG v Liquid

Pick: IG

IG is a better team over Liquid at the moment. The aggression of the supports from IG are just solid, which will lead to the win.

VGJ v VP

Pick: VGJ

This will also be a very close fight but VGJ will win. Personally, I am a fan of "fy" and "agressif." And these two will play a big role in edging out VP by an inch.

TNC v OG

Pick: OG

OG has veteran experience over TNC. TNC has been doing great since the group stage but OG will likely outlast TNC in the series. Keep in mind that in the past games between the two, OG showed that they are still somewhat better despite losing in The International 6 to TNC.

EG v Secret

Pick: Secret

Just based on the group stage performance, Secret has just been very near unstoppable.

SEMI-FINALS

IG v VGJ

Pick: IG

Playstyle-wise, IG's "Burning" will outmatch VGJ's "agressif." IG will also outdraft VGJ.

OG v Secret

Pick: OG



Another close game between the two teams. The matchups between "notail" and "MP," "Ana" and "MidOne," and "Fly" and "Puppey" will be something to watch. This is a game that will come down to the late-game where "notail" will eventually be able to pull his team to victory.

FINALS

OG v IG

Pick: OG



Classic rematch between these two teams from Dota 2 Asia Champions. I think OG is out for revenge and they'll get it. They'll come prepared and thus, win it all. – Rappler.com

(UPDATED: The correct prize for the winner is $1 million and not $1.5 million as originally published. We apologize for the mistake.)