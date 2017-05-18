The internet service provider's chief operating officer talks about keeping established industry players on their toes

MANILA, Philippines – Converge ICT launched on Wednesday, May 17, a fiber-powered broadband plan (25Mbps/P1,500 a month) that's currently cheaper than other available broadband services. It also launched faster broadband plans (300Mbps/P4,500 a month and 500Mbps/P7,000 a month) along with ones geared toward the enterprise. (READ: Converge ICT launches 25Mbps monthly broadband plan at P1,500)

On the sidelines of the event, Rappler conducted a one-on-one interview with the company's chief operating officer, Jesus Romero. The COO discussed, among other things, their processes in laying down their fiber network that makes use of "leading-edge" technologies, their status as a "disruptive" player in a field of established titans, and their desire to deliver a solid customer experience in the hopes of encouraging word-of-mouth referrals. (WATCH: Converge presents broadband offerings at launch event)

Converge's parent company was established in 1992 and initially offered cable TV services. It offered cable internet during the dial-up era of the late '90s to early 2000s. In 2014, it started laying down the foundation for its fiber network. Today, it is a fiber-only internet service provider, offering rates that undercut the competition.

Romero said they "run a tight ship," which is partly to credit for the company's ability to offer cheaper rates on a peso-per-Mbps basis. (READ: Here's how much your broadband rates have dropped) – Rappler.com