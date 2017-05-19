Check out new gameplay footage of Activision's next big game here

CALIFORNIA, US – US games publisher Activision held a grand gameplay premiere event for the sequel to their 2014 hit shooter, Destiny 2.

At the event held at the Jet Center in Los Angeles, new details about the game were revealed including the new character classes, the new areas to explore, additions to its multiplayer clan system, to name some.

Much to the delight of those in attendance, the publishers also gave an exclusive taste of the new game set for release in September 2017.

Rappler, through gaming correspondent Nadine Pacis, was able to play as well. Nadine played for more than 20 minutes in a new game campaign, playing as a Hunter. Please watch it above.

Read about the highlights of the event here or watch the full keynote speech here. – Rappler.com

Activision provided travel and access to the Destiny 2 Gameplay Premiere.