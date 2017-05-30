See what the computer gaming brand has in store this year

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Asus' gaming brand, Republic Of Gamers (ROG), presents their new products at Computex 2017.

On Monday, May 29, Asus showcased their new laptops, such as the 2-in-1 Zenbook Flip S, the Zenbook Pro, and VivoBook Pro.

At the ROG presentation, expect another new lineup of computers, this time geared towards gamers. The livestream begins later today at 6:30 p.m. The official Asus ROG stream is above. You may also view the Rappler livestream on the Rappler Facebook page by clicking here. – Rappler.com