Published 12:53 PM, June 02, 2017

BOOKMARK THIS PAGE TO WATCH AT 8:00 PM (MANILA TIME), JUNE 2.

MANILA, Philippines – The console version of globally venerated fighting game Tekken 7 is set to be launched in the Philippines by Bandai Namco, in partnership with global eSports brand Team Spooky, with a massive tournament this Saturday, June 3. (READ: 'Rage Art: Tekken 7 to launch in PH with a tournament' )

How much is at stake? A P50,000-prize pool, courtesy of XSplit, Player.me, Twitch, and Challonge!

As an official media partner, Rappler will also stream the event live on its Facebook page. You can also watch the tournament live via Twitch.

To tell us more about the event and the game, Rappler Gaming League invited Tekken prodigy Alexandre "AK" Lavarez, Richard Brojan of PlayBook Elite eSports Team, and Victor ‘Spooky’ Fontanez, to a #GameNight session with Rappler writer Michaela Nadine Pacis. – Rappler.com

*Access to Tekken 7 was provided by Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia for this feature.