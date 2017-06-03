Watch the live stream for the Rage Art Tekken 7 tournament here on Rappler!

Published 11:14 AM, June 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – To commemorate the launch of Tekken 7, Bandai Namco's latest iteration in its revered fighting game series, the game company is hosting a tournament for Tekken 7 fighters to test their mettle this Saturday, June 3.

Bandai Namco partnered with global eSports brand Team Spooky to organize ‘Rage Art,’ a Tekken 7 launch tournament which will be held at PlayBook Circuit Makati and will come with a P50,000 prize pool courtesy of XSplit, Player.me, Twitch and Challonge.

The tournament will have a double-elimination format, with players vying for 2 out 3 games for the bracket play and 3 out of 5 for the top 8.

As an official media partner, Rappler will also be streaming the event live on our Facebook page. You can also watch the tournament live via Twitch.

Below is the schedule for the stream:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM – Stream Starts, Bracket is Finalized

2:00 PM - 7:00 PM – Tekken 7 Fated Retribution Tournament Begins

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM – Top 8

10:00 PM – Award Ceremony

Tune in here for updates! – Rappler.com