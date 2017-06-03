Catch the action from the tournament here!

Published 3:19 PM, June 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Gaming company Bandai Namco is launching the console version of Tekken 7, the latest iteration in its revered fighting game series, with a tournament this Saturday, June 3.

Bandai Namco partnered with global eSports brand Team Spooky to organize "Rage Art", a Tekken 7 launch tournament at PlayBook Circuit Makati.

More than a hundred players are vying for the lion’s share of the P50,000 prize pool, courtesy of XSplit, Player.me, Twitch, and Challonge.

As an official media partner, Rappler will also be streaming the event live on our Facebook page. You can also watch the tournament live here.

Check out the action from the tournament here:

(We will be updating this story with more photos as the tournament happens.)

– with photos from Michaela Nadine Pacis and Anna Marcelo/Rappler.com

