Echo Fox's JDCR wins Rage Art: Tekken 7 Launch Tournament!

Published 10:50 PM, June 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The dust has settled and the winners of Bandai Namco’s Tekken 7 launch tournament have been revealed!

More than a hundred participants joined the fight for the lion’s share of the P100,000 prize pool at the Rage Art: Tekken 7 Tournament held at PlayBook Circuit Makati on June 3.

Echo Fox's JDCR emerged as the winner, beating PBE Doujin at the finals. PBE AK ends up in third place.

Here are the players who made it to the top 16:

TOP 16

Sephrix

Muzikat

Elite.ErrorQueen

Dobu_Orochi

SquareSquare

Sakuraagi

PBE | Maru

Grounderz

TOP 8

Noelittle

IPT.El

Prime

Coffee_Prinz

Echo Fox | Saint

Top 3

PBE | AK

Finals

Echo Fox | JDCR - Champion

PBE | Doujin

– Rappler.com