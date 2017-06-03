RESULTS: #RageArt Tekken 7 launch tournament winners
MANILA, Philippines – The dust has settled and the winners of Bandai Namco’s Tekken 7 launch tournament have been revealed!
More than a hundred participants joined the fight for the lion’s share of the P100,000 prize pool at the Rage Art: Tekken 7 Tournament held at PlayBook Circuit Makati on June 3.
Echo Fox's JDCR emerged as the winner, beating PBE Doujin at the finals. PBE AK ends up in third place.
Here are the players who made it to the top 16:
TOP 16
- Sephrix
- Muzikat
- Elite.ErrorQueen
- Dobu_Orochi
- SquareSquare
- Sakuraagi
- PBE | Maru
- Grounderz
TOP 8
- Noelittle
- IPT.El
- Prime
- Coffee_Prinz
- Echo Fox | Saint
Top 3
- PBE | AK
Finals
- Echo Fox | JDCR - Champion
- PBE | Doujin
– Rappler.com