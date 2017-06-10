We are at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 in California all week long to give you the best news from the world's biggest gaming convention

One of the biggest annual conventions is just around the corner. E3, held every year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, brings together the biggest names in the gaming industry. Game developers, publishers, console and hardware manufacturers all come together to showcase what they could offer for the ever-growing population of gamers around the world. E3 has also become the stage for some epic game reveals, surprise announcements, and heated-up rivalries.

We’ve rounded up some of the things that you should watch out for this week:

Xbox Scorpio

Up first is Xbox’s offering to counter the Playstation Pro. There has been a lot of talk about the 4K console and we’re looking forward to see if Microsoft can deliver a powerful console that’s worth purchasing.

So far we know that the Scorpio has a 6 Teraflop GPU, 12 GB GDDR5 memory, 1TB HDD Storage, and offers true 4K gaming. What remains to be seen is the pricing and how exactly the games will perform on the console.

Sony’s upcoming games

While Microsoft might be focusing on hardware, Sony will definitely continue talking about the games they have in store for the market. We’ve had some pretty explosive announcements last year, so it would be great to know if they have any updates.

Some of the games we’re looking forward to are The Last of Us Part 2, God of War 4, Spider-Man, Days Gone, and Death Stranding. But aside from these, we’re also looking at new intellectual properties or new surprise announcements as they often do when it comes to E3. We’d also like to see if Sony has new VR titles set for those who have already purchased or are planning to purchase the PSVR.

Representing United States in the 2017 #Splatoon2 World Inkling Invitational: Deadbeat! See if they can ink their way to victory on 6/13. pic.twitter.com/1Z8fAYjfTM — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) June 9, 2017

Nintendo’s lineup for the Switch

Following Nintendo’s release of the Switch, we’re curious to know what games we can soon expect for their newest console. Will we be able to see some Wii games making their way to the Switch? Or will there be new games coming out as well?

Currently, we know that Arms, Dragon Quest XI, FIFA, Sonic Forces, Splatoon 2, and Super Mario Odyssey will be showcased at E3. But will we see more surprises at their presentation?

The E3 Coliseum

Aside from the presentations, the main floor of the E3 itself is one of the biggest highlights of the event. The main floor is where everyone will be given a chance to demo some of the games presented prior to the official opening of E3 itself.

However, since E3 is also opening itself to the public, another huge event is happening outside the halls of the Los Angeles Convention Center. If you’re present, you can check out the E3 Coliseum to be held on June 13 and June 14 at The Novo at L.A. Live.

The Coliseum will host conversations and panels with special guests like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jack Black, James Gunn, and more. There will also be talks on upcoming games like God of War, Assassin’s Creed, DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT, and a new Bethesda Softworks game.

What games are you looking forward to seeing and what games are you wishing to be revealed at the event? We’re at Los Angeles this week to cover the event, and we'll be updating you with more E3 news as it happens. Tune in! – Rappler.com