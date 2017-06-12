Ubisoft's E3 livestream begins at 4 am, Tuesday, Philippine time

LOS ANGELES, USA – Ubisoft presents next at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 after EA, Microsoft, Bethesda. The livestream starts at 4 am, Tuesday, June 13, Philippine time (1 pm, Monday, June 12, Pacific time).

What to expect? We're expecting to hear more about big-franchise sequels Far Cry 5, and Assassin's Creed Origins along with a possible surprise announcement for a another established franchise. Ubisoft said in its earnings report back in May that it will be releasing "three established franchises"; currently, those are the new Far Cry and Assassin's Creed titles.

Along with that, we're looking at a possible crossover between Nintendo's Mario and Ubisoft's Rabbids, with leaked art and rumors surfacing earlier in the year. We're also expecting some news about the delayed South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and the sequel to its 2014 online racer The Crew. There might also be some news about Just Dance – either they'll announce the 2018 edition or hype the Nintendo Switch's version of Just Dance 2017 released in March. – Rappler.com