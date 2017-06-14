Here's a walking tour of our time in the opening day of the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo

Published 2:54 PM, June 14, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 officially opened its doors on Wednesday, June 14 (Manila time), letting in a throng of gaming fans, developers, publishers, and representatives from the media.

Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, gaming giants Ubisoft, Bandai-Namco, Sony, Bethesda, Nintendo and Microsoft to name some, put up huge, attention-grabbing booths with a level of production design that's really impressive – especially for anyone who's seeing E3 for the first time.

On the showfloor are demos of recently announced titles that are being made available to play for the first time for many people.

It offers a firsthand taste of what's to come in the world of gaming in the coming months – for anyone who's willing to line up for up to about an hour or so as if they're lining up for an amusement park ride. The queue for playing the new demos can get really long especially for titles receiving a lot of pre-release praise and hype.

And it's also a chance for attendees to bump into a favorite developer or publisher.

One example is Hideo Kojima, the man behind the Metal Gear series, who was present at the pre-E3 Sony press conference, seated among the media and other invitees in attendance. On day 1, some other public figures also made their way to the show such as Hollywood actor Danny Trejo and the Utah Jazz player Dante Exum.

But how does it feel to actually be inside E3? We took a video of our time entering and walking around the show amid the thick crowd. Soak in the sights and sounds by watching our video above! – Rappler.com