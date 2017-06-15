Newly announced titles are playable at the Ubisoft booth while Natsume showed off a new Harvest Moon game. Here's a video tour.

LOS ANGELES, USA – In the video above, you'll get a glimpse of the new Harvest Moon game which was featured heavily at the Natsume booth, as well as a look at of Ubisoft's biggest announcement at E3 2017, Beyond Good And Evil 2.

You'll also get sneak peeks at upcoming titles Far Cry 5, The Crew 2, and Mario + Rabbids Battle Kingdom at their huge booth at E3 2017. (WATCH: Ubisoft's E3 2017 presentation)

Check out our video of us entering one of E3's main halls for the first time, where we were greeted with spectacles, monstrous statues, shiny race cars and a cacophony of sights and sounds. – Rappler.com