Published 11:30 AM, June 19, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – With this year's show being the first time that the public was let in, the excitement was understandably high at the line going to the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 (E3). (WATCH: E3 opens! Here's what's inside)

The doors were still a few minutes from opening when we got to talk to a group of gamers, so they had time and all that bundled-up energy arising from the line's steady but slow passage.

We found out that 4 of them in the group have Filipino roots, while the one guy was a New Yorker. We talked about their expectations coming into the show; their favorite announcements from the press conferences held before E3 officiallly opened; and their favorite platforms to game on.

They were quite happy to be in front of the camera, and excited to speak their mind – except about the recently concluded NBA Finals, which means they might have been Cavaliers fans.

On the other side of the fence, we also learned of a number of developers of Philippine descent including Naughty Dog's (Uncharted, Last Of Us) Erick Pangilinan, Activision's (Call Of Duty) Joe Salud, and Ubisoft Singapore's (Skull And Bones) Felix Marlo Flor.

Interestingly, All 3 are art directors, which corroborates sentiments from Philippine studio, Synergy 88, who once told us, "[International clients] feel that It’s very innate for the Filipinos when it comes to art." – Rappler.com