With huge Nintendo Switch posters and Mario statues all around, you definitely know that you were at Nintendo's booth. Check out everything we saw there in this video

Published 10:30 AM, June 20, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – E3's West Hall hosted the PlayStation booth as well as Nintendo's and Sega's; other game makers such as Atlus, and Xseed Games; graphics giant Nvidia; and gaming peripheral makers Nyko and Turtle Beach. In the video above, we give you a tour of the booths of these companies. (WATCH: [E3 2017] Video Tour: PlayStation's E3 showcase)

After PlayStation's, Nintendo and Nvidia had the biggest booths at E3's West Hall. In terms of floor area for a single game, LawBreakers' was the biggest in the room, situated beside Nintendo and Nvidia. LawBreakers is an upcoming first-person shooter for the PS4 and the PC.

Sega's Sonic had a strong presence at the West Hall too as the Sega mascot will be starring in two upcoming games: the 3D platformer, Sonic Forces, and the nostalgia-inducing Sonic Mania, which features graphics and gameplay from the classic Sonic games from the 16-bit Sega Genesis era.

Total War: Warhammer 2, Yakuza 6, and distinctly Japanese games being published by Xseed Games such as Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash were also seen at West Hall. Watch the video above to see some of these games in action, as well as the booths mentioned above. – Rappler.com