Uber's protracted hard times hit a climax with its CEO and co-founder's resignation. Here's a list of the big issues the company has faced since 2013.

Published 2:03 PM, June 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 (US time), amid pressure from its investors – a culmination of a wild string of incidents that brought to light Uber issues relating to company culture, sexism, corporate espionage, stolen technologies, shady internal tools, and its treatment of drivers, among others.

We round all of these up in our timeline below of Uber's troubles leading up to resignation of its head honcho. Included are several incidents involving the Philippines:

August 16, 2013 - A group of Uber drivers in the US file a class-action lawsuit, claiming that their status as independent contractors instead of official employees is a misclassification – a status that leaves them bereft of full-time employee benefits. The case is ongoing as of June 2017.

December 2013 - An Uber driver hits a family on the road, killing a young girl and seriously injuring her mother and brother. Uber is sued by the family, but the company fights back on the basis that the driver wasn't officially booked at the time of the incident, meaning he technically wasn't an Uber driver during that period.

January 2014 - Techcrunch and Valleywag confirm that some Uber employees intentionally booked thousands of rides from competing ride-sharing services – only to cancel them and mess with their operations.

August 2014 - The Verge exposes an Uber secret project called Operation SLOG designed to spy on, and lure drivers away from competitor Lyft.

October 2014 - Uber's espionage on riders is exposed by Forbes, which discovered their "God View" and "Creepy Stalker View," which tracked the trip of users.

November 2014 - Former Uber senior vice president, Emil Michael, suggests that the company hire researchers and journalists to dig up dirt from the lives of its critics. He says it at a private dinner, suggesting a budget of 1 million dollars. BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith uncovered the incident, and Michael is forced to apologize.

February 2016 - An Uber driver is accused of killing 6 in a shooting spree in the US. Uber's background check process is questioned, compounded by a 2014 rape incident in India involving an Uber driver. The driver has been sentenced to life in prison. In the Philippines, a woman was allegedly raped by an Uber driver on July 27; Uber Philippines removed the driver from their platform, identified as Xstian Karlou John Marie, after the incident. (READ: - An Uber driver is accused of killing 6 in a shooting spree in the US. Uber's background check process is questioned, compounded by a 2014 rape incident in India involving an Uber driver. The driver has been sentenced to life in prison. In the Philippines, a woman was allegedly raped by an Uber driver on July 27; Uber Philippines removed the driver from their platform, identified as Xstian Karlou John Marie, after the incident. (READ: Uber, LTFRB investigating alleged rape of passenger

December 2016 - The Philippines' Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) receives compaints about surge prices going up to P28,000 for ride-sharing companies Uber Philippines and competitor Grab.

The two receive a suspension and accreditation cancellation warning from the LTFRB, telling them "not to take advantage of the holiday season as a reason to unreasonably surge their respective rates."