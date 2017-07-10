Here are photos from the second day of Rev Major tournament

Published 1:04 PM, July 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The second day of Rev Major, held on Sunday, July 9, saw Filipinos cheering on their favorite fighters as they took to the stage to enter combat in their chosen gaming arena: Tekken 7.

Sixteen players from the Asian fighting game community, made up of multinational players – 6 Japanese, 5 Koreans, 4 Filipinos, and one Thai – worked their hardest to vie for the top spot and additional ranking points leading to the Tekken World Tournament, providing everyone action and entertainment. (READ: Rev Major Day 2: Korea triumphs)

Here are some photos from the recently concluded finale of Rev Major.

