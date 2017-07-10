The first keynote will be by CEO Satya Nadella, who will give us updates on the company's overall strategy and direction, and new products and technologies

Published 8:29 PM, July 10, 2017

WASHINGTON DC, USA – Microsoft Inspire 2017 is the tech giant's premier event for partners such as software vendors and other collaborating brands.

The event, formerly known as the Worldwide Partners Conference, will be hosting 16,000 attendees, many from the enterprise sector, hoping to grow their business and strengthen their Microsoft partnership.

The event runs from July 9 to 13 in Washington DC, USA.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and other Microsoft executives such as Brad Smith, Gavriella Schuster, and Judson Althoff will be delivering keynote speeches, which give us a sense of the company's strategies, direction, and where they are currently at.

You may watch the livestream of the keynotes by clicking here. Other featured speakers are listed online here, and you can chime in on Twitter via #MSInspire. – Rappler.com