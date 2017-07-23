Are you good at spotting the difference between news and fake reports? Test your mettle with Factitious!

Published 6:21 PM, July 23, 2017

It can be difficult to spot the difference between real news and fake reports. How do you determine which articles to trust and what to disregard as false?

One new game seeks to make it fun and easy to figure out the difference.

Factitious, developed by the American University JoLT team and the AU Game Lab, lets users test their mettle in 3 rounds of Tinder-swiping excercises: swipe left for fake reports, and swipe right for real news.

Players are given a condensed and edited version of an article coming from a specific site, with the source cited at the end of an article. They then choose whether the article is real or fake.

In the case above, the sourced story is from Adobochronicles.com. Is it real or fake?

If you figured out it was a fake story, then you'd be correct. At the end of each round, the game tallies how well you're able to spot fakes from the real deal.

The articles are randomly chosen from a bank of write-ups, so your games may differ on subsequent start-ups.

While you may be able to discern most of the fakes from a good look at the source, a quick check on Fact Check or Snopes may also aid you during the game if you don't know all the different news outlets out there.

The game is free to play on your browser right now. Test your mettle and give it a try. – Rappler.com