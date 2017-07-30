Can’t make it to this year’s Rampage? Feel the hype with these photos by the Rappler Gaming League team!

Published 1:37 PM, July 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Summoners ready!

Thousands of Filipino gamers, cosplayers, and fans of the hit multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game League of Legends (LoL) flocked to the World Trade Center on Sunday, July 30, for Rampage 2017.

Organized by the game’s local publisher, Garena Philippines, Rampage is an annual event celebrating the game franchise with one of the biggest fan bases in the country.

The event features a cosplay competition and a celebrity showmatch featuring local gaming and showbiz personalities like Ashley Gosiengfiao, Emman Nimedez, and Sam Concepcion.

Highlighting Rampage this year, however, is the Bacchus Pro Gaming Series Finals where two of the country’s best LoL teams, Mineski and Team Manila Eagles, go head-to-head for the lion’s share of the Php500,000 prize pool and the chance to represent the Philippines to the Garena Premier League Summer 2017.

– Rappler.com