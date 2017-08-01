Noted leaker Evan Blass shows what could be the Note 8. Samsung's premium phablet will officially be revealed on August 23, US time

Published 12:33 PM, August 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Noted leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) published an image of what could be the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung's latest premium phablet set to be officially revealed on August 23.

It is very similiar to Samsung's well-received Galaxy S8, and as the image shows, will be using a version of the edge-to-edge "Infinity Display" originally found in the S8.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017

Previously, Blass also leaked accurate images of the S8 and S8 Plus before the official reveal at the end of March 2017.

Samsung, on its Exynos Twitter page, also showed what could possibly be the Note 8:

Samsung rebounded mightily with the S8 after the Note 7 snafu; an explosion-free Note 8 would help the company continue to win back consumers – and the trust of airlines as well. (READ: REVIEW: The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is a workhorse)

Samsung hasn't confirmed any detail about the new phablet, but the rumored specs have been coming in fast – as expected of a high-profile device. Here are the core specs that the world's expecting based on current rumors:

Release date: September/October 2017



Display: "Infinity Display" ranging from 6.2 to 6.4 inches at QHD (2K) or 4K resolution



Processor: Samsung Exynos 8895, the same one in some variants of the S8



Camera: Dual-camera setup on the rear: one being a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 13MP telephoto. The cameras combine to offer 3x optical zoom.

On the front, an 8MP shooter, up from the Note 7's 5MP.

Battery: 3,300 mAh. The Note 7 has a 3,500 mAh battery. Post-incident studies found that the high energy density exacerbated the manufacturing defects that caused explosions, so some rumors point to Samsung being more conservative this time around. (READ: Battery experts identify specifics of Samsung Note7 explosions)

RAM: 6GB, up from last year's 4GB. Samsung is already launching a 6GB S8 in China, so a 6GB Note 8 becomes more likely.

Storage: 64GB and 128GB

OS: Android 7.1.1.

Other rumored features: On-screen fingerprint scanner, an S Pen with a built-in speaker, and upgraded Bixby, a more secure iris scanner, and wireless earphones similar to the Apple AirPods. (READ: 5 redeeming qualities of the Apple AirPods)

Cost: $900 to $1000

What feature would make the Note 8 a must-have for you? – Rappler.com