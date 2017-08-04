We're at the first-ever PlayStation Experience in Southeast Asia, which will be held in Malaysia, Saturday, August 5. Tune in for our updates!

Published 7:43 PM, August 04, 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – The first-ever Playstation Experience (PSX) show in Southeast Asia will be held on Saturday, August 5 at KL Live in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A for-the-fans event, PSX treats the audience to a one-day PlayStation experience with hands-on sessions for their upcoming titles that can't be played elsewhere; game presentations; developer meet-and-greets; and possible new announcements.

Some games featured at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) earlier in the year will also be showcased at the event. Think of PSX as a mini-E3 but one that focuses solely on PlayStation games. It's one way of experiencing the gaming mecca E3 for those in Asia who aren't able to make the trip to the US event. (READ: [E3 2017] Video Tour: PlayStation's E3 showcase)

Rappler will be in Malaysia to cover the event, and below we've listed some of the things that we're looking forward to:

Games galore

Sony has prepared a pretty extensive list of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles to demo at PSX. According to the list on their website, Sony has seventeen games set-up at the event. Some of the games we’re excited to try are Detroit: Become Human by Quantic Dream, Gran Turismo Sport by Polyphony Digital, Knack 2 by SIE Japan Studio, Ni No Kuni II by Level-5, Far Cry 5 by Ubisoft, and Marvel vs Capcom Infinite by Capcom. (WATCH: Checking out Ace Combat 7, Ni No Kuni 2 & other games at pre E3 PlayStation showcase)

There will also be Game Stage Events where developers and representatives will present their titles on the stage. On the day’s schedule is Kazunori Yamauchi for GT Sport, Ryozo Tsujimoto for Monster Hunter: World, Tomoaki Ayano and Kansuke Sakurai for Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, and Wan Hazmer for Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV.

What makes it more exciting is that because of its more intimate set-up, fans at PSX will get a chance to have their posters signed by the developers after their presentations.

Swag, goodies, and raffles

It’s not a good gaming event without the swag and goodies.

The first 300 attendees will get a bag of PlayStation goodies which include a limited edition t-shirt, and special items called "PlayStation Premiums." There’s also a "Quest Card" which attendees can work on for a chance to win sweet raffle prizes such as a PlayStation Premium, PlayStation bookmark, a PlayStation t-shirt, a DualShock 4 controller, a PlayStation VR, and PlayStation 4 Pro. (READ: [E3 2017] Q&A: Sony chief on Crash Bandicoot, his favorite game, and VR)

Stay tuned here tomorrow to get the latest from the PSX show floor! – Rappler.com

