From Street Fighter toys, Final Fantasy VII figures to giant PlayStation buttons, here are some of the scenes from Saturday's day-long PlayStation party

Published 3:57 PM, August 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – PlayStation Experience Southeast Asia 2017 is taking place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, August 5. (READ: PlayStation Experience Southeast Asia: What we're excited to see

We are there to catch all the PlayStation happenings, test the new games, see the coolest merch, and see the game developers themselves of new PlayStation titles such as Gran Turismo Sport, Final Fantasy VX: Monster of the Deep, and Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite.

But to give you a feel of the event, we're flooding this space with photos from this day-day PlayStation party. Check them out below, and stay tuned as we update with more photos!

– Rappler.com