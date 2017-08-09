See what the first-ever PlayStation Experience in the region brought to fans last Saturday, August 5 in Malaysia

Published 12:34 PM, August 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Sony held its first-ever PlayStation Experience (PSX) in Southeast Asia last Saturday, August 5, at the KL Live in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. At the for-the-fans event, the Japanese company showcased their newest titles, letting attendees play with games like Gran Turismo Sport, Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite, and Detroit: Become Human, to name some, for the first time.

Developers were also present at the event to discuss their new games, and also to sign items for the fans. (READ: IN PHOTOS: PlayStation Experience Southeast Asia 2017)

Watch our quick recap of the PSX action that happened that day! – Rappler.com