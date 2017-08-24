Check out the new phablet's photos here!

Published 9:45 AM, August 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung's next big-screened behemoth, the Note 8, was officially unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event in New York on Tuesday, August 22, US time. (READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 priced at P49,990)

The follow-up to last year's ill-fated Note 7, the 8 is Samsung's latest effort to redeem itself and erase memories from last year's exploding battery fiasco – a path that the Korean tech giant made strides in with the well-received Galaxy S8 phones released back in April.

Samsung Philippines held a media event in Makati City to introduce the Note 8 and to host a viewing party for the New York event. After numerous specs and image leaks, here are photos of Samsung's new premium phablet:

Samsung joins the dual-camera fray with the Note 8's interpretation of such a setup. Below you can see the two lenses – a standard-angled 12MP shooter and a 12MP tele-lens. Both are equipped with optical image stabilization – the first time the shake-reducing tech is found in both cameras in a dual-cam setup. (READ: Specs and features: Samsung Galaxy Note 8)

The phone also has a "Live Focus" mode for adding background blur, and an app pairing feature that lets users pair two apps for simultaneous use.

Below are a few more angles of the phone and its stylus, the S-Pen.

– Rappler.com