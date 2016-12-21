Twitter chief technology officer leaving

His departure adds to a roster of exiting executives as the social network continues to struggle

SAN FRANCISCO, US – Twitter's chief technology officer on Monday, Dec 19, said he's leaving the company, his departure adding to a roster of exiting executives at the one-to-many messaging service.

Adam Messinger had been with Twitter for five years, most recently heading engineering and products.

"I've decided to leave Twitter and take some time off," Messinger said in a tweet, not specifying his plans for the future.

After 5 years I’ve decided to leave Twitter and take some time off. Grateful to @jack for the opportunity and to my team for shipping. — Adam Messinger (@adam_messinger) December 20, 2016

Twitter vice president of product Josh McFarland also put out word on Tuesday, Dec 19, that he is leaving the company, with plans to join Greylock Partners venture capital firm in Silicon Valley.

San Francisco-based Twitter has been striving to boost its ranks of users and revenue.

In an email reply to an AFP inquiry, Twitter said it is "taking steps to streamline and flatten the organization by elevating our engineering, product and design functions, with each area now reporting directly to" co-founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey.

Twitter announced the departure of chief operating officer Adam Bain last month, just weeks after reporting job cuts and a disappointing fiscal quarter.

Twitter reported a net loss for the third quarter ended September 30 of $103 million, compared with a $132 million loss a year earlier. Revenues meanwhile grew 8% year-over-year to $616 million, most of that from advertising.

The key metric of monthly active users rose only modestly to 317 million from 313 million in the prior quarter – a growth pace that has prompted concerns over Twitter's ability to keep up in the fast-moving world of social media.

The announced job cuts amounted to about 350 positions based on the Twitter website's headcount of 3,860 employees worldwide.

Twitter said the restructuring "is intended to create greater focus and efficiency to enable Twitter's goal of driving toward (net) profitability in 2017."

Analysts however remain skeptical about Twitter's outlook for expansion, expressing concerns about its ability to entice users beyond its core base. – Rappler.com