After Super Mario, it's Megaman that's coming to mobile

MANILA, Philippines – Earlier in December, Super Mario Run was released on the iOS, making it the first time for the franchise to hop onto smartphones.

In January, another classic gaming icon will be making the same jump: Megaman. The star of a series of 2D action titles for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) – the "blue bomber" as he is fondly called by fans – will be invading iOS and Android devices next year. All 6 of the original 8-bit games, Megaman 1 to Megaman 6, will be re-released on the said platforms for $1.99 each.

Each title will have the word "Mobile" appended to it, differentiating it from the original NES releases. Further differentiating the revivals is the fact that the game speed has been adjusted according to Capcom. Gaming news site Polygon also reported that the ports will be using touchscreen controls, and that 2 games in the franchise – Megaman 2 and Megaman X – have previously made an appearance on iOS. Aside from those, this is the first time that majority of the original Megaman games will be debuting on mobile.

You may register on Capcom's Megaman Mobile page here to be notified when the game comes out.