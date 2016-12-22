Nokia sues Apple for patent infringement

The lawsuit claims that Apple products have been using Nokia technologies without the proper licenses

MANILA, Philippines – Nokia said on Wednesday, December 21, that it has slapped Apple with a lawsuit over the infringement of several Nokia patents.

The once-dominant phone maker from Finland claims Apple has been using Nokia technologies in Apple products without the proper licenses. It said that in 2011, the two parties were able to reach an agreement over several patents. However, Apple has allegedly rejected subsequent negotiations for several other technologies that Nokia claims it owns.

The lawsuit includes disputes for 32 Nokia patents across a wide range of technologies including display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets, and video coding. (READ: New Nokia feature phones unveiled)

Down the line, the number of disputed patents may grow as Nokia said it is still in the process of filing further actions in other jurisdictions.

The current lawsuits are filed at the regional courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim, and Munich in Germany and the US District Court for the Eastern Texas District in the US.

Before the smartphone era, Nokia paved the way for mobile devices, accruing technologies and patents – along with those from subsidiaries NSN and Alcatel-Lucent, which it fully acquired in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

Nokia said its portfolio of intellectual properties is the result of investments totaling 115 billion euros spread over 20 years. It added that it now has "tens of thousands of patents" covering "many important technologies used in smartphones, tablets, personal computers and similar devices."

Nokia's head of patent business, IIkka Rahnasto, said through a press release: "Through our sustained investment in research and development, Nokia has created or contributed to many of the fundamental technologies used in today's mobile devices, including Apple products. After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple's use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights." – Rappler.com