Duterte 'Most Googled Person' in PH for 2016

However, the person that caught the world's curiosity is US President-elect Donald Trump, according to Google data, Time magazine reports

MANILA, Philippine – The most searched person in the Philippines is no other than its top leader President Rodrigo Duterte.

This is according to data from Google, which was published by Time magazine on Friday, December 23.

The article described Duterte as the President “known for waging a deadly war on drugs," which has earned him criticisms both here and abroad. (READ: UN rights chief urges Philippines to probe president for murder)

However, the person that caught the world’s curiosity and attention is US President-elect Donald Trump. Some have likened Trump to Duterte and vice versa for their temperament and characteristics.

Trump was the top trending person in 88 countries in 2016, “far more places than anyone else in the world” – from India to Mexico to Belgium.

In Peru, it was Julio Guzman, who ran for president but was disqualified, who was the “Most Googled Person” in the country.

In Brazil, former president Lula da Silva – indicted for alleged corruption and money laundering – bagged the title.

Olympic medalist Mariana Pajon was the most searched in Colombia. In Singapore, it was Singaporean swimming champion Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling.

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCarpio was googled the most in Morocco, actress Angelina Jolie in Tunisa, and model Gigi Hadid in Montenegro. – Rappler.com