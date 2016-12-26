Nintendo's plans: Have 2 to 3 new mobile games for 2017

Nintendo's president, Tatsumi Kimishima, does not say if future mobile offerings will be released simultaneously on iOS and Android

MANILA, Philippines – Nintendo on Friday, December 23, said it was planning to bring more of its intellectual property to the mobile gaming arena in the coming year.

Tech website Greenbot, citing a Japanese interview with Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima on Kyoto NP, said the company aims to have two or three new games in 2017. It will try to keep its momentum going by establishing a yearly cadence of releases after 2017.

Kimishima did not say if future games would be released simultaneously on iOS and Android.

Nintendo's most recent mobile offering, Super Mario Run, picked up over 50 million downloads on its first week, despite its $10 price.

The game hasn't gathered much praise among users and players, however, with ratings hovering on the two-star mark.

As for future titles getting a nod from Nintendo to go mobile, Greenbot cited an earlier report that said Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing were possible candidates for a mobile game. – Rappler.com