'Deadpool' is 2016's most illegally downloaded movie – torrent site

Other comic book movies such as 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Captain America: Civil War' dominate Torrent Freak's list

MANILA, Philippines – The most illegally downloaded movie of 2016 is the comic book blockbuster Deadpool, according to a list released by Torrent Freak, a site that follows the torrents scene.

The 2016 movie made huge money at the box office, setting an opening-day record for R-18 flicks with $132.4 million. Worldwide, it earned $780 million. Imagine how much bigger these numbers would be if it had not been as illegally shared as Torrent Freak's calculations say it had been.

Joining Deadpool in the list are other comic book movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Captain America: Civil War, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Suicide Squad. (READ: 'Deadpool' Review: Vulgar marvels)

Two movies from 2015 made an appearance: Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Revenant. Check out the full list below.

1. Deadpool

2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

3. Captain America: Civil War

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

5. X-Men: Apocalypse

6. Warcraft

7. Independence Day: Resurgence

8. Suicide Squad

9. Finding Dory

10. The Revenant

Torrent Freak used data and download statistics reported by public BitTorrent trackers, among other sources, to produce the list. But the site didn't release specific numbers this year, citing the challenges presented by the "various changes in the torrent index/tracker landscape." – Rappler.com