Acer's Predator 21 X, the world's first curved laptop, coming out February

If you have $9,000 to spare, this gaming laptop may very well exceed your expectations for anything you want to do with it

MANILA, Philippines – If you've got $9,000 burning a hole in your wallet and a sturdy back to shoulder the burden, there's a new monster of a gaming laptop that's been announced at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) in Las Vegas.

Announced back in August 2016, the $9,000 Predator 21 X is said to be the world's first curved laptop with a 21-inch display supporting 2560x1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has G-Sync support to take care of any potential visual artifacting or screen tearing issues.

Acer's Predator 21 X is quite the literal heavyweight as well, weighing in at 19.4 pounds. The device runs on an 7th-generation Intel Core i7-7820HK Kaby Lake processor and comes paired with two GeForce GTX 1080 graphics processors in SLI configuration.

The computer shown at CES has room for up to 5 storage drives, with The Next Web reporting that it came with one one-terabyte (1TB) hard disk drive and 4 512GB solid state drives. Different configurations will be likely on this laptop, with less storage space likely a determining factor in lowering the price.

The Predator 21 X also sports a full-sized mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Brown key switches. Its numeric keypad can be flipped over and turned into a precision touchpad instead. It will also come with 4 speakers, two subwoofers, two power supplies, 5 system fans, and 9 heat pipes.

The Predator 21 X will be available in North America in February with prices starting at $8,999; and in EMEA in February with prices starting at €9,999, though exact specifications, pricing, and availability will reportedly vary by region.

Acer also has a site allowing interested buyers to join a mailing list for further information. – Rappler.com