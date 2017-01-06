Intel unveils a computer the size of a credit card

The modular device is designed to power the 'smart generation' of electronics and appliances

MANILA, Philippines – At the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017), Intel unveiled a device called the Compute Card, designed by the tech giant to power tomorrow's smart electronics.

The Compute Card has all the basic elements of a full computer: a CPU, a GPU, memory, storage, and wireless connectivity. The size and its form factor set the product apart, measuring at a sleek 94.5mm by 55mm by 5mm.

But what really makes it an exciting product is its usage proposition. It's designed to plug into compatible devices to serve as its brains or its engine such as refrigerators, televisions, or any other internet-of-things (IOT) gateway. What Intel is doing with the Compute Card is providing device-makers the brains which make a device smart and connected. With the Compute Card, Intel hopes to reduce the time and resources other companies dedicate to making their own proprietary "brains" for their devices.

Said Intel in a statement: "Device makers simply design a standard Intel Compute Card slot into their device and then utilize the best Intel Compute Card for their performance and price needs. This reduces the time and resources needed to design and validate the compute block and helps speed up innovation to bring the power of intelligence into an ever wider range of devices."

The Compute Card connects through a variant of the USB-C port called the "USB-C plus extension," which allows the card to communicate with a compatible device's USB and PCIe buses, and HDMI and DisplayPort video outputs.

Currently working with Intel to help build the Compute Card ecosystem are Dell, HP, Lenovo, Sharp and Seneca Data, InFocus, DTx, TabletKiosk and Pasuntech. The Compute Cards will be available in mid-2017 and will come with a range of processor options including the latest 7th-gen Intel Core processors. Expect specs, prices and availability to be released as the device nears launch.

Intel has also set up a page for those looking to follow developments on their new product. – Rappler.com