Razer introduces laptop with 3 built-in monitors

All monitors boast 4K resolution and are paired with a top-of-the-line Nvidia graphics card

MANILA, Philippines – Razer is a beloved brand among gamers for its products which combine form and function to meet a gamer's needs. From gaming mice to keyboards, they've been a reliable supplier of cool gaming gadgets.

This year at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017), they introduced something far cooler than the usual accessories: a laptop with 3 built-in monitors, the world's first. Called Project Valerie, the laptop features 3 humongous 17.3-inch displays.

The center monitor pops open like most other laptop monitors. But once its automated deployment mechanism kicks in, 2 extra screens come out from the sides of the main display. It's an execution that's not only cool but definitely useful for gamers demanding the field of view a single monitor can't provide or for practitioners of multimedia arts.

Project Valerie boasts top-of-the-line specs too, featuring a range-topping Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, and Nvidia's action-smoothing G-sync technology. Each of the 3 screens boasts 4K resolution for a combined 12K (11520 x 2160) view.

Given the extra hardware it's packing, Project Valerie weighs 12 pounds – certainly a lot heavier than the laptops we're used to. It's 1.5-inches thick, which Razer points out in their website isn't that much thicker than most 17-inch laptops.

Drooling to order one? Well, you can't at the moment. Project

Valerie is a concept piece, with no specific timetable for availability or price yet. If it does go into production, it's not too farfetched to expect it to rival the price tag of Acer's 21-inch curved screen laptop. – Rappler.com