Nokia Android smartphone officially unveiled

Nokia is officially back in the smartphone game with the Nokia 6

MANILA, Philippines – HMD Global, the company that owns the rights to produce Nokia-branded phones, unveiled its first Android-powered Nokia smartphone: the Nokia 6.

A mid-range phone, the Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch screen with full HD resolution and 2.5D Gorilla Glass. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, and 4GB of RAM.

It has 64GB of memory, a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Both cameras feature an f/2.0 aperture. Additional features include dual amplifiers with audio powered by Dolby Atmos technology, and phase detection autofocus technology.

The Nokia 6 will come with the latest version of Android Nougat, the seventh iteration of Google's operating system.

Forbes also reported that the phone will have a 3,000 mAh battery and will offer microSD support.

It will exclusively be available in China for 1,699 yuan (P12,162.03) in early 2017. No plans have been announced regarding a global release for the Nokia 6 but HMD has said that more Android Nokia phones will be coming in the first half of 2017.

HMD also revealed new Nokia phones back in December but those weren't smartphones unlike the 6. – Rappler.com

1 Chinese yuan = P7.16