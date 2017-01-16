TNC Pro Team wins the WESG 2016 DOTA 2 tournament while Euneil 'Staz' Javiñas bags the Hearthstone grand prize

MANILA, Philippines – Six Filipinos took home big winnings in two different video game tournaments at the Alibaba-sponsored 2016 World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) grand finals, held from January 12 to 15 in Changzhou, China.

TNC Pro Team – made up of Marc "Raven" Fausto, Ryo "ryOyr" Hasegawa, Samson "Sam_H" Hidalgo, Carlo "Kuku" Palad, and Timothy "Tims" Randrup – won the lion's share of a $1.5 million DOTA 2 prize pool, taking home $800,000 or roughly P40 million in this year's WESG.

DOTA 2 is a team-based multiplayer online battle arena game pitting two teams against each other to destroy the opposing team's base.

TNC Pro Team took on and defeated Denmark's Cloud9 in the grand finals match.

TO GOD BE THE GLORY! THANK TOU FOR THE SUPPORT AND FOR PRAYING WITH US!!



Image (c) @wykrhm pic.twitter.com/IuJE2FaLzF — TNC Pro Team (@TNCProTeam) January 15, 2017

This is TNC's biggest DOTA 2 score to date, eclipsing the team's top 8 finish in Valve's The International tournament – which net them approximately $510,000 or around P23.8 million pesos at that time – by around P14 million.

Meanwhile, Philippine Hearthstone player Euneil Staz Javiñas of team PH Alliance defeated Swedish player Jon Orange Westberg to win the WESG Hearthstone World Finals, netting him a cash prize of $150,000 (approximately P7.5 million).

Hearthstone is a turn-based, online collectible card game where two opposing players attempt to whittle down the other's health by summoning spells and attack units in the form of cards. The game is based off the Warcraft and World of Warcraft games of Blizzard Entertainment.

Following Staz's win, GosuGamers now places him in the 4th rank on the Asian rankings. – Rappler.com