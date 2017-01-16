The upcoming update is a boon for PC gamers

MANILA, Philippines – Microsoft pushes through with its promise of creating a more robust gaming environment with its newest Windows 10 updates.

In a blog post, Microsoft revealed a new "Game Mode," which will be previewed to some users this week. The mode's full potential will gradually be uncovered with further updates, but its goal is clear: to optimize your Windows 10 system for pure gaming.

The tech company has not released specific details on how it fine-tunes your system but Microsoft has said that it will reveal more information in the coming months.

"Windows Insiders will start seeing some of the visual elements for Game Mode this week, with the feature being fully operational in builds shortly thereafter. Our vision is for Game Mode to optimize your Windows 10 PC for increased performance in gaming," said Microsoft.

Along with Game Mode, Microsoft also rolled out other game-related updates on both Windows 10 and the Xbox One console. The two systems will both offer convenient videogame streaming through their new Beam service.

Microsoft is also making significant tweaks to the user interface that it says will make it easier for users to access leaderboards, view game achievements, and connect to friends on other social networks.

Gamers will also soon be able to whip up their own impromptu tournaments with Xbox Live's revamped "Arena" feature. Two titles, World of Tanks and Killer Instinct, are the first to support the new feature, with more titles coming soon. – Rappler.com