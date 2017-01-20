After its temporary iOS exclusivity, the iconic plumber comes to Android

MANILA, Philippines – Rejoice, Android users. Super Mario Run – the gaming icon's first appearance on smartphones – officially comes to Android users in March.

Nintendo of America made the announcement on Twitter early Friday morning, January 20.

#SuperMarioRun will arrive on Android in March. You can pre-register in Google Play to be notified when it launches! https://t.co/u4H9bxVi9R pic.twitter.com/Hd5uzRcYcK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 19, 2017

The hit game broke App Store records when it first launched on iOS back in December 2016, reaching 40 million downloads in a matter of days. It was a sign that the digital plumber's popularity had not waned since the '80s – proving as much even on a new platform.

Since late December, Android users have been able to pre-register for the game, with the promise of being notified when it's finally available for download. Today, gamers finally have a specific month to look forward to.

Super Mario Run is a mobile-friendly take on the franchise's signature 2D platforming gameplay. Mario runs automatically, with the player tapping on the screen to make him jump. The iOS version retailed for $9.99, a price tag that Nintendo faced some criticism for. No word yet on whether the Android version will retail for the same price or less. – Rappler.com