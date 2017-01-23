Following the Note7 debacle, Samsung needs to ensure its next flagship is explosion-free

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh told Reuters that their next flagship, the Galaxy S8, will not be previewed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), happening in late February.

For the past 3 years, the tech giant had used the event – the mobile industry's biggest trade show – as the launchpad for its best new hardware, including last year's Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. The two phones launched a month after their MWC showcase.

Koh did not specify when the S8 would make an appearance but the industry predicts that April is a smart bet.

He also didn't specify reasons for the delay, but following the multibillion-dollar Note7 battery fiasco, the brand would do well to pour more time and care into its next big bet.

All eyes are on the S8, so if it were to carry even a moderate problem, the hit that the Korean brand would take will be enormous.

"The lessons of this [the Note7] incident are deeply reflected in our culture and process," Koh said.

Putting words into action, the brand said it will be implementing new safety procedures, with the S8 hopefully being the first beneficiary. – Rappler.com