MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' NBA 2K17 champ, Custer Galas, made it to the finals of the NBA 2K17 Asia Tournament, emerging from a pool of 8 from Hong Kong, Korea, the Philippines and Taiwan.

The 8 players were chosen from local tourneys in each country held in 2016.

Galas will be battling it out with Taiwan's representative, which will be held at the ongoing Taipei Game Show. The finals will be livestreamed at 11 am, PH time, on Twitch, which we've embedded above. You can also click here to watch on Twitch itself.

The winner of the match will go home with $3,000 while the runner-up takes $1,500. – Rappler.com