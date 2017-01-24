Niantic works around government limitations on Google Maps, which caused the long delay

MANILA, Philippines – South Koreans finally got a taste of the hit augmented reality title, Pokemon Go, Reuters reported. The extremely popular mobile game that had gamers the world over attempting to capture digital creatures in real-world locations came out in South Korea on Tuesday, January 24.

The game came out 6 months ago in most major territories including the Philippines. The South Korean release took so long because of government policies concerning the use of Google Maps. Pokemon Go makes use of Google Maps to work. However, the South Korean government limits the use of Maps due to national security concerns regarding North Korea.

In order to make the game work, Niantic and Pokemon organization, Pokemon Korea, had to work around the state limitations. The companies didn't go into specific,s only that they used "various publicly accessible data sources," Niantic art director Dennis Hwang told Reuters.

South Korea is a major gaming market, the 4th biggest in the world following China, US, and Japan. The release, delayed as it is, is a big deal not only for Korean Pokemon players, but for Niantic which finally reaches a previously untapped market. – Rappler.com