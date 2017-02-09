The iconic vampire-hunting gaming series is getting its own animated show

MANILA, Philippines – Castlevania, the hit gaming series from Japanese publisher Konami, takes its vampire-hunting act to Netflix, the company announced on Wednesday, February 8, US time.

The announcement was made through a press release sent out after a New York event where Netflix showcased its new roster of shows and seasons. Some details of the show, due this year, were uploaded on the Netflix website shortly after.

The show's description goes: "Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself."

The Belmont clan, for the unacquainted, are vampire hunters, the bane of Dracula's existence. With the Castlevania series having been around since 1986, appearing across a wide range of consoles, the series will have a lot of mythology to draw inspiration from. (READ: Koji Igarashi on the challenges of developing a crowdfunded game)

The animated series is produced by Frederator Studios and written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis. Frederator Studios is run by Fred Seibert, the executive producer for Adventure Time.

The Netflix website also listed that the first season will be coming out with 4 episodes running 30 minutes each. – Rappler.com