A leak points to the possibility of a comeback for Nokia's fan-favorite feature phone in Barcelona on February 26

MANILA, Philippines – If one leak is to be believed, we may be seeing the return of a fan-favorite phone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Venturebeat reported Monday, February 13, that the fabled Nokia 3310 may be making a comeback during HMD Global Oy's launch announcement on February 26.

The 3310 was known for its tough build and long battery life, making it the veritable workhorse of the feature phone age. Should the leaks prove positive, however, it is not clear if the device will be a feature phone like its predecessor or a no-frills smartphone. (READ: Nokia brand ready for smartphone comeback in 2017)

The report also speculated on a 59 euro (P3,100) price tag for the device, which may draw in a crowd looking for a nostalgic, simple phone for their work needs.

Aside from speculating on the 3310's return, the report also discussed 3 other Nokia smartphones: the already-revealed Nokia 6, a slightly less expensive variant called the Nokia 5, and the entry level Nokia 3 variant.

HMD Global Oy has the exclusive rights to build and market phones under the Nokia brand. – Rappler.com