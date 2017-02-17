Eight of the best teams from around the world will gather in Manila to fight for the lion's share of a $250,000 prize pool

MANILA, Philippines – Following the success of the ESL One Manila tournament in April 2016, ESL and the Mineski Events Team announced a new DOTA 2 tournament to be held in the Philippines.

Called the Manila Masters, the tournament is slated to happen from May 26 to 28 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Eight of the best teams from around the world will gather in Manila to fight for the lion's share of a $250,000 prize pool. Evil Geniuses was the first team to confirm its invitation to the tournament, with 4 more direct invites handed out. Qualifier details will be made available at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale on February 24 via SM Tickets.

More information on the tournament is available through the Manila Masters website. – Rappler.com