MANILA, Philippines – Asus at their Reign of the Republic event unveiled their most powerful gaming laptop yet, the Asus ROG GX800, on Tuesday, February 21. The Taiwanese brand officially made the laptop available in the Philippines since it was first announced at Computex in May 2016.

The price? A whopping P369,995. The beast of a machine is geared towards the most hardcore of enthusiasts – those who want to play games at true 4K resolution, the highest resolution commercially available today, on ultra settings at silky, smooth frame rates.

"The problem with laptops nowadays is that you can't really game on 4K at ultra settings. With the GX800 you can game at 4K at ultra settings at the same time," says Joey Nocom, product manager for consumer notebooks at Asus.

Gaming at 4K resolution is a challenge that ordinary machines cannot handle. Asus presents a solution – albeit a very expensive one – with their GX800.

Asus revealed official specs for the Philippine market at the event:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-7820HK processor 2.7 GHz (8M Cache, up to 3.6 GHz)

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 SLI with 16GB GDDR5X VRAM

Memory: 64GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 3 512GB PCIE Gen3 x4 SSD

Display: 18.4" UHD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution

Take a look from several angles:

Apart from gamers, the laptop's powerful specs also hold appeal for multimedia professionals dealing with resource-heavy assets.

The laptop also comes equipped with a mechanical keyboard with RGB LED lighting effects and full command customizability. But perhaps its most important feature is its Hydro Overclocking system, which makes use of a liquid cooling system that allows gamers to push their processors' performance past its advertised clock speeds.

Without the sizeable dock, which connects at the laptop's back portion, the dual graphics card setup will heat up and not be able to perform efficiently – reducing its gaming performance.

The laptop also comes with its own trolley seen below:

Not only will it be easier to transport the hefty device with the trolley, but it will also be more protected that way. With a price tag that challenges that of a second-hand automobile's, it will be smart to give it all the protection available. – Rappler.com