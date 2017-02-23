Motorola continues its re-entry into local market with midrange offering set at P15,000

MANILA, Philippines – Motorola officially re-entered the midrange smartphone market with the Moto M, a 5.5-incher with appealing specs and sensible price.

For P15,000, the Moto M offers solid specs that hint at a smooth smartphone experience: a 2.2 GHz octa-core chip from Helio, 4GB of RAM, 32 GB of onboard storage (upgradeable to 128GB through a microSD card), and a 3,050 mAh battery.

The unit makes use of Motorola's 10W rapid charger, purportedly delivering "hours of power with just a few minutes of charging," according to Motorola. It has a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter – both of which benefit from the Moto M's Pro mode. The mode is essentially a manual mode that allows for manual adjustment of of focus, white balance, shutter speed, ISO and exposure compensation.

It's great to see this type of user control at this price range – just as it's great to see that the camera has dual LED flash that makes for more natural colors. Also adding value are its fingerprint sensor, located at the back, and water-repellent nano-coating. Take note: it's water-repellent, not water-proof. It'll survive splashes but not full-on dips. If you're after a midrange unit with waterproof capabilities, Samsung's 2017 A series is worth a look – although these A units are more expensive by at least around P5,000.

Giving the phone some uniqueness is its Dolby Atmos-powered rear speaker. Atmos is audio engineer Dolby's industry-standard for great sound, so it's great to see the technology trickling down to a handy device such as the Moto M especially in the age of Netflix. Phonemakers partnering with audio experts is a growing trend, i.e. the LG V20 and its Bang & Olufsen pairing. However, the V20 is a flagship device that launched north of P30,000 – double the price of the Moto M.

Rounding out the features of the Moto M are its Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS, dual nano sim capability, and a USB-C port. Unfortunately, "Moto Mods" – magnetized Motorola accessories that add a bevy of functions – will not make it to the M, and will stay with the flagship Motorola, the Z, launched in late 2016.

The Moto M is now available in gold but will come in gray by mid-March. The phone is available at Moto stores, MemoXpress, Silicon Valley outlets, and Lazada.com.ph for the official price tag of 14,999. – Rappler.com